Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.60 Million in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,082 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Summit Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens raised their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

SUM opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $960.88 million, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Summit Materials Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

