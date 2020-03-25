Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.86 Million in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.40% of Replimune Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REPL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 793,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 6,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 63,517 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 786,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43. Replimune Group Inc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

