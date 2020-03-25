Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.94 Million in Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 128,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.33% of Magenta Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 248.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $76,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGTA. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of MGTA opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,983. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Davis, Jr. sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $169,861.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

