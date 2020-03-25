Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.05 Million in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (NASDAQ:HMHC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 328,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.26% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMHC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 656.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a negative return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

