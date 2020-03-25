Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $2.16 Million in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 175,881 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.08% of First Majestic Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,526,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 2,051,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $19,628,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,954,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,477,000 after buying an additional 680,590 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,669,942 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $290,193,000 after buying an additional 498,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 1,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 272,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 256,808 shares during the last quarter. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $7.40 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.