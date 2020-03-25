Marshall Wace North America L.P. Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,531 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,900,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,952 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,366 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE RBS opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.29. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1296 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

