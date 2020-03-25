Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the fourth quarter worth $872,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the third quarter worth $53,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.18.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

