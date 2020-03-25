Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

CMG opened at $664.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $772.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $808.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $720.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $861.15.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock worth $377,445,113 over the last three months. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

