Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Piper Jaffray Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Jaffray Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

NYSE:PJC opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $600.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.63 and its 200-day moving average is $76.11. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 1-year low of $66.24 and a 1-year high of $82.55.

About Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

