Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 105,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Tilray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Tilray by 710.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tilray by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tilray by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Eight Capital cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.41.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.65.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 191.75%. The business had revenue of $46.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $1,628,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,301.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.