Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases New Stake in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 274,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Stage Stores as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stage Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stage Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stage Stores by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. Stage Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

