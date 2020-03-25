Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 528.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,361 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6,497.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $25.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

