Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) by 3,869.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Brigham Minerals worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 624.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 159.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Harold D. Carter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ben M. Brigham bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 18,375 shares of company stock valued at $176,060 in the last ninety days.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of MNRL opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.02 million and a PE ratio of 14.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.27. Brigham Minerals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

