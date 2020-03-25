Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.13% of Green Dot worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Green Dot by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 489,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,349,000 after buying an additional 78,216 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Green Dot by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Dot by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 78,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,745,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $979.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.64.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.17. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GDOT. Northland Securities raised shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Green Dot from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

