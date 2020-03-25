Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 1,658.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,485 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 724,418 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,262 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 424,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,139 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 306,565 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Ein acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $223,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIND opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.63. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

LIND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.57.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.