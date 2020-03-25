Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,169,000 after acquiring an additional 177,401 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after acquiring an additional 467,075 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 650,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 428,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,034.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 456,387 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $221,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.