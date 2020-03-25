Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 101,322 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 101,322 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 86,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVE. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $16.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.86%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

