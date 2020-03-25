Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 14,335 Shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 353,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after acquiring an additional 38,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 256,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 115,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $3,676,693.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $939,192.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $37,867.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,872 shares in the company, valued at $162,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,042 shares of company stock worth $4,316,639. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from to and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Nutanix Inc has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $346.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.04 million. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.13% and a negative return on equity of 650.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix Inc will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

