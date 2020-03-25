Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 21,900 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 54.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $47,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,988,000. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,994,000 after purchasing an additional 413,309 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,586,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,904,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,970,000 after purchasing an additional 329,401 shares in the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

CNI opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $96.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.