Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 381,201 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 381,201 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of Skyline worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in Skyline by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Skyline in the 4th quarter worth $758,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyline by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 152,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Skyline by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Skyline by 1,322.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 235,320 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

