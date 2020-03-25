Marshall Wace North America L.P. Sells 672,914 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,169 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 672,914 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 12.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 456,079 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $22,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,877,794 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $332,266,000 after purchasing an additional 562,591 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,795,935 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $86,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,165,622 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $201,241,000 after purchasing an additional 108,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXC opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

