Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.66 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in PG&E by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 183.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.54.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($13.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

