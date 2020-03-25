Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $1.83 Million Position in Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.06% of Virtu Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 428,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIRT shares. BidaskClub raised Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.48. Virtu Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.08 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

