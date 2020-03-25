Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $2.13 Million Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.64. Life Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $67.31 and a 52 week high of $119.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

In other Life Storage news, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,776. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Barberio bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.55 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,033.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

