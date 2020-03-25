Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 57.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of FMX opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $56.54 and a 52 week high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $90.33.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

