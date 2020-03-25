Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of NiSource by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $137,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NI opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.