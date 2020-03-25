Marshall Wace North America L.P. Trims Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,226 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,954,000 after acquiring an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after acquiring an additional 139,786 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,683,000 after acquiring an additional 268,925 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 470,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 117,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after acquiring an additional 394,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZPN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.86.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $85.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.14. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $142.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.54.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

