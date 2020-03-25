Marshfield Associates Buys 15,432 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 4.4% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.36% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $83,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after buying an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded down $17.64 on Wednesday, hitting $646.41. 17,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $772.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $808.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $890.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $861.15.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

