Marshfield Associates Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,057,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,867 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 5.9% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned 0.53% of Fastenal worth $112,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,436,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,066,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,938,000 after purchasing an additional 585,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.56. 151,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,326,061. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

