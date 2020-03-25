Marshfield Associates Grows Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Marshfield Associates grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 8.5% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.57% of AutoZone worth $161,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after acquiring an additional 31,283 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,175.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,232.29.

AutoZone stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $809.40. 2,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,010.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,113.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

