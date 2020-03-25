Marshfield Associates Has $109.43 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Marshfield Associates grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,122 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 5.7% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.33% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $109,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $279.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,803. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.82.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.27.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.