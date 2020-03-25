Marshfield Associates Has $13.78 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,988 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for approximately 0.7% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.09% of Waters worth $13,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 432,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,470,000 after buying an additional 201,816 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 258,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,311,000 after purchasing an additional 112,004 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,310,000 after purchasing an additional 84,104 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 521,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,771,000 after purchasing an additional 77,737 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.13.

NYSE:WAT traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,654. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

