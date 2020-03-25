Marshfield Associates Has $87.09 Million Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,342 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises approximately 4.6% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.21% of Ross Stores worth $87,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at $2,933,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.3% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 370,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Shares of ROST traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.62. The stock had a trading volume of 58,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.71. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

