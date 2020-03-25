Marshfield Associates Has $99.93 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,155 shares during the quarter. Cummins makes up 5.2% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marshfield Associates owned 0.36% of Cummins worth $99,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 459,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,706,000 after buying an additional 64,249 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,542,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,432 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 131,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.42. 263,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. Cummins’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $905,011.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $147.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.53.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

