Marshfield Associates Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NVR comprises approximately 3.0% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marshfield Associates owned about 0.41% of NVR worth $57,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the third quarter worth $10,777,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of NVR by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,817,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,749.00.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock worth $28,086,899 in the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $66.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,700.00. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,502. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,534.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,680.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 221.05 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.