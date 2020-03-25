Marshfield Associates Increases Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Marshfield Associates boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,229 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,419 shares during the quarter. Strategic Education accounts for about 2.8% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 1.55% of Strategic Education worth $54,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,058,681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,224,000 after purchasing an additional 589,773 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 673,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,982,000 after acquiring an additional 172,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $18,866,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at $13,141,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

In related news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,010.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $127.59. 1,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,843. Strategic Education Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200 day moving average of $147.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.