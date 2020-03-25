Marshfield Associates Purchases 670,999 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Marshfield Associates lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,999 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group accounts for approximately 11.3% of Marshfield Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned 1.24% of Arch Capital Group worth $215,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.59.

ACGL traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,602. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.