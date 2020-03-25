Marshfield Associates Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marshfield Associates increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,443 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 13.9% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marshfield Associates owned approximately 0.59% of Moody’s worth $265,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCO. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 9.1% in the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,791,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,851,000 after buying an additional 149,000 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 222,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $7,269,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total value of $165,137.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, reaching $199.11. 207,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,250. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $287.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.72 and a 200 day moving average of $231.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from to in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

