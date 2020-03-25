Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,821 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,946 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $54,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

NYSE:MLM traded up $21.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.07. 1,618,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.27. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.47.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.