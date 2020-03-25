Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $117,391.36 in Stock

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. 1,151,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,898,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.88. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 58.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 406,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,796,000 after acquiring an additional 183,828 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,764,000 after acquiring an additional 120,417 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Marvell Technology Group to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.32.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

