Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.87.

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Masco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

MAS traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,297,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.