Masco (NYSE:MAS) PT Lowered to $34.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MAS. Barclays lowered shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.87.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 554,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,158,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,035,816.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 59,900.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Masco by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 949,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437,374 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Masco by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

