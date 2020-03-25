Masimo’s (MASI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $201.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MASI. Raymond James upgraded Masimo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Masimo from to in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.06.

Masimo stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.81. 640,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,447. Masimo has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $187.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.41.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $247.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 23,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $4,454,896.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,406,071.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,428,254.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,254.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,429 shares of company stock worth $18,110,381. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Masimo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 131,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

