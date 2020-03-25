Master Contract Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $50,173.00 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 25th. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $223,639.29 and approximately $50,173.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.02 or 0.02042682 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014860 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00074979 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.