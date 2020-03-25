Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 29,736.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,985,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after purchasing an additional 772,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,474,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,933,263,000 after purchasing an additional 663,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,055,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $912,300,000 after purchasing an additional 657,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.81.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $249.36. 3,461,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,200,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.39. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

