Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 25,977 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $49,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.33.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

