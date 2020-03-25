Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Raised by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 3.9% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $104,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its position in Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.26.

NYSE:MA opened at $237.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.39. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.