Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Increased by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,019 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 7.5% of Marshfield Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Marshfield Associates’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $144,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 21,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,629,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,456,000 after purchasing an additional 274,509 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 679,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,821,000 after purchasing an additional 139,987 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total value of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $4.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.94. 328,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,200,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $295.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $343.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

