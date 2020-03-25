Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $264.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $343.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $294.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Shares of MA traded up $19.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $256.48. 12,640,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,331,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $861,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,736,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

