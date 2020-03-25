Matchpool (GUP) Achieves Market Cap of $141,145.11

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Matchpool has traded up 33% against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a total market capitalization of $141,145.11 and approximately $126.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185117 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 57.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

